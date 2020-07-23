PTI demands Sindh govt allow reopening of marriage halls

After reopening many sectors, including markets, offices, industrial units and other institutions that were closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sindh government should also allow the owners of wedding halls to carry out their businesses under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The demand was made in a meeting between a delegation of the Karachi Marriage Hall Owners Association, led by Rana Raees, and PTI Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman at the Insaf House, the party secretariat.

Raees briefed the PTI leader about the sufferings of marriage halls’ owners, workers and those associated with allied businesses because of the closures of the halls.

“Though the Sindh government has opened most of the sectors, it has yet to allow us to open our businesses that are directly linked with the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people across the province,” he said.

Zaman said the provincial government should pay attention to the issue of reopening the marriage halls in Karachi. “With the best measures of the federal government, we have succeeded in controlling the epidemic of the coronavirus in the country to some extent,” he said.

Every business should be allowed to reopen under SOPs, he said. “The closure of marriage halls has extinguished the stoves in the homes of millions of workers. The business community in Karachi is in dire straits due to poor policies of the Sindh government.”

The PTI leader supported the Karachi Marriage Hall Owners Association’s demand and asked the provincial government to allow the reopening of the marriage halls with SOPs in Karachi so that the employment of millions of people could be restored. PTI leaders Imran Siddiqui, Tauqeer Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.