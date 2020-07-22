PTI seeks probe into ‘frequent’ fires at govt buildings

Demanding a transparent investigation into Monday’s fire in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh’s record room, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Tuesday that the National Accountability Bureau should immediately launch an inquiry to find out why there are frequent fires in the record rooms of government buildings.

PTI Karachi President MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, flanked by the party’s other lawmakers, including Saeed Afridi, Raja Azhar and Shehzad Qureshi, told the media that a fire had broken out sometime ago at the Sindh Secretariat, in which revenue records were burnt.

“The people of Sindh should think over why their money is burnt again and again in the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government,” said Zaman. He also demanded that PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani immediately investigate the incident.