Cabinet reposes trust in CM Usman Buzdar

The Punjab Cabinet which met here Tuesday unanimously approved the resolution presented by Law Minister Raja Basharat to express complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The resolution stated that this cabinet session expressed full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar adding that the journey of development would be continued under his leadership and no one would be allowed to hamper this journey. The efforts of Usman Buzdar for development of backward areas, including that of southern Punjab were praised.

The meeting condemned the elements engaged in propaganda against Usman Buzdar. The resolution demanded that action be initiated under rules at the relevant forum against the elements running baseless campaign against him.

The cabinet members, including Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Akhtar Malik and Aamar Yasir expressed complete confidence in CM Usman Buzdar during the meeting.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said there was no corruption allegation against Usman Buzdar or any cabinet member and added that it was a credit of the Punjab government that no scandal had surfaced in two years.

Targeting the CM Punjab with a specific agenda was deplorable as there was no justification of baseless allegations on social media. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said all cabinet members reposed complete trust in him and condemned an organised campaign against the CM.

Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that nefarious designs of the propagandists would not be fulfilled. The PML-Q Minister Aamar Yasir said the PML-Q was standing with the CM and would continue doing so.

The chief minister said he was not afraid of propaganda against him and he would keep moving forward the agenda of PM Imran Khan.

The provincial cabinet which met at CM Office under the chair of CM Usman Buzdar, approved establishment of one national park over an area of 8,740 acre at Kheri Murat near Fateh Jang while another at Pabbi near Kharian over 38,874 acres. The meeting decided to expand Lal Suhanra National Park, Bahawalpur at an area of 162,567 acres, approved to expand the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority to the whole of the province along with renaming it as Walled City and Heritage Area Authority Punjab, approved Probation of Offenders Amendment Act, 2020 along with the approval of Punjab Payroll Act, 2020 and Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Probational Release Amendment Act, 2020. Approval in the rules and regulations of Mines and Oilfields and Mineral Development (Government Control) Act, 1948 was given.

Signing of an MoU between Chinese city Qingdao and Faisalabad Municipal Corporation Administration was approved for bilateral exchange of delegations. Meanwhile, the cabinet approved amendments to section 6 of PEPRA Act, 2009, and rules 12 and 59 of Punjab Procurement Rules, 2014 (Amended 2019).

The constitution of a committee under the Finance Minister for appointment of permanent President/CEO of Punjab Provincial Cooperatives Bank Ltd was approved along with the approval of matters pertaining to the appointment of officers for local governments.

Presenting the annual report of provincial ombudsman for the year 2018 before PA was approved along with approval of rules and regulations for the appointment of Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

The meeting also approved a draft law for tabling a resolution in Punjab Assembly relating to Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH). Approval was granted to scrap the requirement of Rs100 stamp paper on sale of registered motor cars and transfer of registration under article 23 (C) of schedule 1 of Stamp Act, 1899.

The CM said that necessary reforms had been introduced in the probation and payroll system by setting up probation and parole service to improve the arrangements.

Steps taken for overcoming price-hike had yielded positive results and rates of basic food items in Punjab were still lower than other provinces. The administration has been activated against inflation and hoarders and profiteers would not escape the grip of the law, he concluded.