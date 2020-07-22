‘Nuaman verdict violation of law’

LAHORE: The lawyer of PCB governing board member Nuaman Butt has declared the decision of PCB adjudicator violation of justice, law and constitution.

Talking to media about the decision of former Lahore High Court judge Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan in which he found Nauman guilty of violating his undertaking and Code of Ethics for BoG Members, Advocate Shigan Ijaz declared it a unilateral decision.

Nauman has been barred from contesting elections or holding any office with any affiliated unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board for three years.

He said that Nauman’s fundamental rights have been taken away by giving a verdict without final arguments. “Not giving a chance for final arguments means targeting Nauman,” he added.

He further said that the cricket board is abusing its powers to deprive Nauman of his basic rights. He said they have the right to challenge the preplanned decision taken in duress. “After receiving the detailed judgment, we will decide the future course of action. Nauman is fighting for a better future for thousands of people associated with the country’s cricket,” he maintained.