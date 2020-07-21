Open-air gyms inaugurated in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Two open-air gyms were inaugurated in the two tehsils of the Nowshera district on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Culture Department had constructed the gyms to provide facilities to the youth for exercise, body-building and other indoor games. Built at a cost of Rs4.8 million at Tehsil Sports Complex, Pabbi and Tehsil Sports Complex, Nowshera, the open-air gyms were formally inaugurated by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Somi Falak Niaz and DC Mir Raza Ozgan at a ceremony held here. Project Director Murad Ali, Deputy Director Ameer Muhammad Khan, District Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, players and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Somi Falak Niaz and Mir Raza Ozgan said that games were essential for the mental and physical health of everyone in the society. They added that games provide positive channels to the youth and could save them from indulging in negative activities for which construction of more playgrounds was the need of the hour.

They said that the newly-built open-air gyms would help provide an opportunity to the youth to do exercise, body-building and play other indoor games. MPA Somi Falak Niaz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government in the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was successfully fulfilling the vision Prime Minister Imran Khan and people were feeling the change.