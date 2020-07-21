Two female fraudsters arrested

LAHORE:Two Motorway Police central zone officers have arrested two women for fraudulently taking money from a man. The officers stopped a car over wrong overtaking. The driver after stopping the car at a distance ran away in an adjacent locality along with a woman sitting on front seat. However, the officers arrested two women sitting on back seat of the car with the help of local women. Two motorcyclists who were chasing the car informed the officers that the two women along with their accomplices committed fraud with a man of Pattoki. They told the officers that the culprits fraudulently got Rs 50,000 from the man in the name of a plot in Rana Town.