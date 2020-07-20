Female singer’s visit to Landikotal triggers controversy

LANDIKOTAL: A video clip of famous Pashto singer Gul Panra filmed at the official compound in Landikotal that went viral on the social media has triggered a controversy with religio-political parties to protest against the incident, terming it a violation of the local norms and traditions.

The video showing Gul Panra at the official compound in Landikotal sparked the controversy and religious political parties have given a call for protest today (Monday) against the alleged violation of sanctity of local norms and traditions. A source privy to the incident disclosed that Panra along with a family having political background from Peshawar visited Landikotal where she shot a video clip at the lawn adjacent to the residence of the assistant commissioner. She allegedly made the video without official permission.

Later, the folk singer uploaded her short video clip to TikTok that went viral on the social media, triggering a controversy. Criticizing the authorities, the local elders said that they should not allow recording of TikTok videos at official residence as the place was used be holding tribal jirgas. They argued that though Gul Panra was on her private visit, she took advantage of her access to official compound for recording videos. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Jamaat-e-Islami in their separate statements condemned the Pashto singer’s video made in an official compound right under the nose of the authorities concerned.

The JI also give a call for a protest today (Monday) against the alleged negligence of the responsible officials. Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir told The News that the administration granted the permission for the visit on the request of a political family from Peshawar. However, he pointed out that they were not aware that Gul Panra also accompanied the family. The deputy commissioner said the person, who had taken Gul Panra to Landikotal, had apologised for shooting the video at the official residence and said the singer had done it on her own.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner, Landikotal, Muhammad Imran Khan he said that they did not know that Gul Panra would also visit the official compound.

The official added that he had ordered an inquiry into the matter. However, the local social activists were of the view that celebrities should be encouraged and invited to the militancy-hit area to promote tourism and local culture.