Plans afoot to link Islamabad, Quetta through Expressway: Gen Asim

ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) Chairman CPEC and SAPM on Information and broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that bidding process was under way for Zhob-Kuchlak Road as a part of CPEC Western Route. He also announced that other projects are also in process to link Islamabad and Quetta through Expressway.

In a tweet on Sunday he said: “Bidding process under way for Raod Zhob to Kuchlak (Quetta)-part of Western route-a dire need of Balochistan’s people. Also per plans, section DIK-Zhob being processed for JCC for Chinese funding, on completion, Islamabad & Quetta will be connected through expressway.”