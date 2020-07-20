Plans afoot to link Islamabad, Quetta through Expressway: Gen Asim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC) Chairman CPEC and SAPM on Information and broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that bidding process was under way for Zhob-Kuchlak Road as a part of CPEC Western Route. He also announced that other projects are also in process to link Islamabad and Quetta through Expressway.
In a tweet on Sunday he said: “Bidding process under way for Raod Zhob to Kuchlak (Quetta)-part of Western route-a dire need of Balochistan’s people. Also per plans, section DIK-Zhob being processed for JCC for Chinese funding, on completion, Islamabad & Quetta will be connected through expressway.”