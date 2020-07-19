Scattered rain likely

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the City on Saturday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a low pressure area is present along lower Sindh and Indian Gujarat region. Shallow westerly wave is also present over the western and upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are also penetrating the upper parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, windstorm, thundershower are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Saturday, rainfall was recorded in a number of other cities, including Kasur, 29mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 22, Shamsabad 21), Islamabad (Zeropoint 15, Bokra 14, Golra 3), Attock, 10, Murree, Narowal, 4, Jhelum, 1, Karachi (Faisal Base 64, Sadr 42, Landhi 40, Kemari 38, University Road 28, Met Complex 16, Jinnah Terminal 15, Nazimabad 9, Masroor 4, North Karachi trace), Thatta, 34, Mirpur Khas, 18, Sakrand, 10, Hyderabad, 6, Shaheed Benazirabad, 1, Takht Bai, 10, Pattan, 9, Upper Dir, Mir Khani, 3, Drosh, Cherat, 1, Rawalakot, 5 and Gupis, 1mm.

The highest temperature in the country was recorded at Nokkundi where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 37.4°C and lowest was 28.2°C.