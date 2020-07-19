Man shot dead over monetary dispute

LAHORE : A man was shot dead in the limits of Sherakot on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Ashfaq Ahmad. A person shot at and injured him following a dispute on payment. He was removed to hospital where he died.

Police reached the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. Police had not received the complaint till the filing of this report. After receiving a complaint, investigation will be started, the SHO concerned said, adding that the killer would be arrested.

Woman dies: A 50-year-old woman died in a road accident in the Gujjarpura area on Saturday.

The woman, Naseem, was hit by a vehicle when she was crossing a road. The vehicle driver fled. Police took the vehicle into their custody. The body was removed to morgue.

Valuables taken away: Robbers continued their spree in the City on Saturday, depriving many of their valuables and vehicles worth millions of rupees.

Three robbers broke into the house of one Javed in Batapur and robbed him of Rs 617,000. Robbers deprived a man, Hamayun, of Rs4,80 000 from at Johar Town. Robbers took away Rs 350,000 from Waqas at Ichhra, Rs 290,000 from Asghar at Samanabad, Rs 200,000 from Rasheed at Saman Abad, Rs 40,000 from Shaukat at Sabzazar and Rs 33,000 from Ahsan at Township.

Bikes were lifted from the areas of Islampura, Shahdra, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate. Vehicles were stolen from Gulshan Ravi and Green Town.

Youth dies: A 22-year-old youth, unidentified so far, died in road accident at Peco Katcha Bridge on Saturday. He was crossing a road when a hit and killed him. The car driver fled from the scene. The body was removed to morgue.

sealed: Punjab police have checked around 223,137 markets and bazaars since June 6th across the province and sealed 22,988 shops.

Around 331,704 motorcycles, 100,655 vehicles and 63,747 public transport vehicles were checked. Fines were imposed on 227,554 vehicles, motorcycles and public transport vehicles by civil administration on violation of government instructions.

Likewise, with respect to implement of the SOPs, 323,516 citizens were intercepted for checking and 58,432 persons were fined by civil administration on violation of SOPs. On July 17, 4,262 shops were inspected across the province and 220 shops were sealed.

As many as 10,802 motorcycles, 2,463 vehicles and 1,366 public transport vehicles were checked and, on violation of SOPs, the civil administration imposed fines on 2,688 vehicles, motorcycles. Collectively, 5,889 citizens were checked and 1,159 citizens were fined by civil administration on violation of the SOPs.