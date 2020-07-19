Cleric sentenced to three days in jail for violating Fourth Schedule

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced a cleric to three days in prison with a fine of Rs15,000 over violating the Fourth Schedule.

Molvi Ghulam Jaffer Jatoi had surrendered before the court in December after the police booked him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to the prosecution, the accused, despite being placed on Fourth Schedule, travelled from Lahore to Khairpur and addressed a gathering of 100 to 150 persons at Imambargah Qasray Zainab Zehra.

Jatoi was on bail before arrest, and after the pronouncement of verdict he was taken into custody and sent to jail for serving out the sentence. The court observed that in case of non-payment of fine, he would undergo three more days’ imprisonment.

The case was registered under section 11EE D(V) of the ATA which pertains to restricting the movement of a person in case he is a potential threat to peace and law and order.