Deceitfully acquiring 108 kanals: Case against Nawaz Sharif’s mother adjourned

LAHORE: A civil court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of civil suit filed by a woman alleging that Shamim Bibi, mother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, allegedly deceitfully transferred her mother’s land to her name.

The court has adjourned the hearing for the second week of August as the judge concerned was on leave. Previously, the court had summoned the counsel of both parties for arguments. Now the arguments are likely to take place on the next hearing.

The court had summoned both the parties for arguments after a reply was submitted by Shamim Bibi to the court of civil judge Muhammad Kashif through her counsel Arshad Malik. The counsel said the civil suit has been moved against his client to blackmail her. He said all legal documents are available and his client is ready to submit all the documents before the court. He stated the land was legally purchased.

He implored the court to dismiss the civil suit against his client. According to suit details, Rabia Roshan has moved the court, alleging that Shamim Bibi deceitfully transferred her mother’s 108 kanals in Raiwind to her name. She implored the court to dismiss the registry in the name of Shamim Bibi and transfer the piece of land to her name.