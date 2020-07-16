Rotarians donate PPEs, masks to RIU

Rawalpindi : A delegation of Rotary International District 3272, Pakistan, handed over personal protective equipments (PPE), N95 masks and gloves to Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) at a ceremony held at the RIU on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by District Governor Nominee (DGN) Adnan Saboor Rohaila and comprised Nosherwan Khalil Khan (District Chair Community Service, Coordinator for Rawalpindi) and representatives of Rotary Clubs of Rawalpindi (Rotary Club of Rawalpindi, Rotary Club of Rawalpindi Central, Rotary Club of Rawalpindi North, Rotary Club of Islamabad, Rotary Club of Islamabad Platinum).

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Yasmin Rashid appreciated the efforts of Rotary International in its services under Community Service amid COVID-19. She said that coronavirus patients are receiving best medical treatment at government hospitals in Punjab.

The minister said the COVID-19 cases are continuously decreasing due to doctors’ day and night hard work.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that due to the doctors’ dedication, we are witnessing a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 patients. She said the number of people defeating the virus and recovering from the disease is higher than the number of new infections.

She lauded Rotary initiative and said that with the help of community we will defeat this pandemic. “Our doctors, paramedics and health workers have played a marvelous job against COVID 19 and we are indebted to their services.”

District Governor Nominee (DGN) Adnan Saboor Rohaila said on the occasion that Rotary has always been on the frontline in providing relief to masses during natural disasters and pandemics. The purpose of this move is to appreciate doctors and give a “big salute” to their efforts in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Coordinator Rawalpindi region, said that through community support we can meet the challenge of Coronavirus and suggested that through standard operating procedures (SOPs), we can defeat this pandemic.