SCCI wants dedicated feeder for Small Industrial Estate

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday asked the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to establish a dedicated feeder to provide uninterrupted power supply to the Small Industrial Estate at the Kohat Road.

A press release said that a delegation of industrialists led by SCCI President Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz met Pesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Jabbar Khan at the Wapda House here on Wednesday.General Manager Pesco Khadim Hussain and other officials were also present at the meeting. Maqsood Pervaiz informed the Pesco officials that the 11 kv line of sealed wood independent feeder tripped due to placing of direct hooks by residents in Shakas area adjacent to Khyber district because of which industrial process was badly affected.

The SCCI chief said that electricity was being supplied through Sarbulandpura line of Shahi Bagh grid to commercial and domestic consumers on Charsadda Road and Ring Road, alleging that the domestic consumers were stealing electricity on this main line that caused excessive power outages. He said the electricity consumption has increased with construction of business centres, shopping malls, markets, hospitals, CNG stations and petrol pumps on Ring Road therefore the area should be provided electricity through a dedicated feeder to end the excessive power outages. The Pesco CEO assured the industrialists that work would soon start on the feeder for the Small Industrial Estate situated at Kohat Road.