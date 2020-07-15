‘New Pakistan housing scheme to be hotbed of corruption’

LAHORE:Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has termed the announcement of Rs 300,000 subsidy by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the New Pakistan Housing Scheme as a "crazy dream."

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Jawad saif the new Pakistan Housing Project will also prove to be a hotbed of corruption as Shahbaz Sharif’s Ashiana project remained incomplete even though it had the full support of the political system and bureaucracy. In the past, prime ministers like Mian Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto and Muhammad Khan Junejo announced that the house one lived in after the partition of India belonged to its owner but the announcement was not implemented. He also said that the national economy had already been in recession for the last twenty years but the level of devastation during the last four months after xorona could not be described in words. He alleged the government had favored mafia by increasing the prices of petroleum products.