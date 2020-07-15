Mom of Korean Air chief ‘sentenced’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: A South Korean court on Tuesday found the mother of Korean Air’s chief executive guilty of repeatedly assaulting her employees, but gave her a suspended sentence. Lee Myung-hee is the matriarch of the Cho family, which controls the Hanjin transport and logistics conglomerate where her son Cho Won-tae succeeded her husband as chairman following his death last year.