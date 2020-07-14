Business community opposes shifting FPCCI head-office

close
Tue Jul 14, 2020
July 14, 2020

July 14, 2020

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former SVP FPCCI & Secretary General UBG SZ, has strongly opposed shifting of FPCCI head-office to Islamabad. He said Karachi is the commercial, industrial and hub of corporate sector of Pakistan and any move to shift the FPCCI head-office from Karachi is not acceptable and would be opposed at all levels.

He was referring to Extra Ordinary EC&GB meeting of FPCCI on 5th July 2020 via zoom agenda, proposing shifting of FPCCI head-office to federal capital, Islamabad. Dr. Baig requested leaders of business community to join hands to oppose this move in the larger national interest for trade and industry of Pakistan.

