Ishaq Dar addresses members of PML-N BF

KARACHI: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, while addressing PML-N Business Forum meeting in Karachi, said that the nation has seen economic mess of PTI government against the high GDP growth, record revenue collection, stable currency, inflation and other impressive economic indicators achieved by PML-N government.

The meeting was organized by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, President of the Business Forum. In his presentation, he said that for the first time in history, Pakistan achieved a negative growth of 0.4% GDP against 5.8% GDP achieved by the PML-N government. The large scale manufacturing and services sector performed negative.

Members of the business forum expressed their deep concern on the poor economic performance of the present government, closure of industries causing massive unemployment, and record dearness in the country.