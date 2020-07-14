Secretary Ministry of Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui, visited the TDAP. Where he was received by Chief Executive & Acting Secretary TDAP

karachi: He was briefed about the TDAP’s ongoing initiatives. He advised to focus especially on virtual exhibitions, B2B marketplace, research and data analytics due to COVID-19 as the participation in physical exhibitions has reduced drastically.

He emphasized on the TDAP’s prominent role in providing policy input to Ministry of Commerce as well as other ministries in addition to trade facilitation and trade promotion work as TDAP has a direct interface with the trade.

He also held meetings with leading exporters of textile and rice sector. He was apprised of hurdles faced by the exporters including shortage of gas and other utilities, clearance of DLTL dues, refund of taxes, role of other government departments in promotion of exports, regulatory issues, market access issues with some specific countries and role of the Federal Government in resolving the problems with respective to provincial governments faced by the exporters.

Secretary Commerce assured his full support to resolve the relevant issues. Ministry of Commerce would take up issues concerned with other relevant federal ministries as well as respective provincial governments on priority to facilitate the exporters and boost exports of the country. He advised the exporters to maintain liaison with Ministry of Commerce and TDAP for better implementation of policies.***