Two LDA counters open

LAHORE:In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for encouraging construction sector, two additional counters at one window cell of Lahore Development Authority have been made operational for facilitating the applicants with increasing the number of daily visitors from 160 to 200, adopting Covid-19 SOPs.

Over 140 applicants can submit their applications at LDA Johar Town office while the 40 applicants can apply for various works at the Avenue One office. Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahmad Aziz Tarar visited the E-Khidmat Markaz at Arfa Kareem Tower and held discussion with the management of the centre for closer coordination between the two organisations for implementing the PM package for construction industry.