Calls to stop campaign against temple construction

LAHORE:Samson Salamat, Chairman Rwadari Tehreek, has demanded the government take action to stop provocative statements in connection with the construction of a temple in Islamabad.

An open letter to prime minister says, “On behalf of my fellow Pakistanis who believe in the respect of religious diversity and pluralism and all those who believe in the vision of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, I would like to draw your attention towards hate speech against construction of a temple in Islamabad.”

The letter further states: “Currently, the social media is full of hate speech against Hindu brethren who are citizens of Pakistan. Hindus and other citizens belonging to religious minorities are sons and daughters of the soil and haven’t migrated from anywhere but the temple which is an initiative of Pakistani Hindus is wrongly being related to India.” Construction of their worship place is right of the Hindu minority guaranteed in the Constitution of Pakistan and stopping the construction would be a breach of their constitutional rights.