JI urges govt to hold LG polls

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded the government hold the local government elections immediately in all provinces, saying the PTI proved itself an agent of the status quo and was not ready to serve democracy or provide any relief to the general public. Addressing the party workers at Mansoora on Monday, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the unnecessary delay in local government elections was reflection of the PTI and PPP’s undemocratic approach. He said that strong local government system was part and parcel of a democratic society but unfortunately it could never make roots in Pakistan.

Every dictator and successive democratic regimes, he said, used the local government institution for vested interests while the political parties either avoided conducting the polls or they just made the LG representatives toothless after the election. He asked the party workers to make full preparation for the LG polls as the JI could knock the door of the court if the government used delaying tactics in holding the elections. Baloch said the economy based on Islamic principles was solution to the country’s problems. He highlighted the need to strengthen the accountability system.

JI naib ameer Dr Farid Paracha alleged that it seemed the PTI was intentionally damaging every institution, following the foreign agenda. He said the closure of the educational institutions in the name of pandemic for indefinite period was causing huge loss to the education of millions of students and depriving the thousands of teachers in private sector from bread and butter. He said there was no reason to keep closed the campuses when educational activities resume across the world.

Transfers: Punjab IG Shoaib Dastgir issued transfer and posting orders of two police officers here on Monday. Muhammad Rizwan Ahmad awaiting posting transferred and posted as SSP Investigation, Gujranwala, against an existing vacancy whereas Syed Muhammad Abbas, SP Investigation, Sialkot directed to report Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, with immediate effect.