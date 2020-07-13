PCB rejects franchises’ demand for holding PSL matches in UAE

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected franchises’ demand that the PSL matches be organised in the UAE, saying that the remaining matches will be played in the country, possibly in October-November period.

Sources said the PSL governing council rejected the proposition of staging the remaining four matches in the UAE.

If COVID-19 situation does not improve then a formula will be drafted for trophy and prize money sharing.

Meanwhile, the PCB on Monday (today) will begin its ticket refund process for matches which were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled because of COVID-19.