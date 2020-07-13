This refers to the editorial, 'Looking for justice' (July 11), which has rightly raised many valid questions on the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman whose bail application has been rejected by the Lahore High Court. People continue to suffer due to systemic flaws in the justice system that is heading towards collapse.

This is perhaps a unique case in the history of Pakistan where a private deal between two parties that took place in 1986 is being questioned. The four-month detention of Mir Shakil without any reference being filed by NAB points towards victimisation. Denial of bail to a respectable citizen who also happens to be the owner of the country's biggest media group is in violation of Article 12 of the constitution of Pakistan. In fact, this case does not fall in the purview of NAB as the deal is between LDA and the buyer. In case of any violation, dispute, payment issue, fine etc the LDA is fully equipped with their own rules and regulations to settle the issue. Many examples can be cited where criminals have been granted bail but denial of bail to a respectable citizen is not understandable at all. Now the matter shall go to the SC where chalk will hopefully be separated from cheese.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi