The government of Pakistan is under siege and the victims are the poor public. It seems there was a general plan to attack on all fronts by suddenly increasing the prices of flour, sugar, fuel and creating artificial shortages in commodities and even in electricity, fuel etc. The grand scheme was disrupted by the sudden appearance of the Covid-19 virus and the consistent quarreling among the opposition parties. But the government should look into these artificial shortage and problems seriously and punish the culprits.

For example, a secretary gave the wrong information to the Senate and even media about the Gwadar Port deal. Similarly, officials did not do their jobs in checking the fuel storage and subsequent artificial shortage for two days. And officials stopped the supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa each year. The cane commission officials did not check the sugar mafia. All such individuals should be removed from service as they have created problems for Pakistanis by not doing their jobs properly.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar