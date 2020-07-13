Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear sir, I am a pre-medical student. I have a lot of interest in genetics but unfortunately there is no scope of genetics in Pakistan? I am also considering biochemistry, molecular biology, pathology or biochemistry as my subjects. Do they have any scope in Pakistan? What kind of jobs can I get in Pakistan if I do bachelors or masters in any of these subjects? Please guide me regarding my future study plans. (Shagufta Shujah-Islamabad)

Ans: I was quite surprised to read your email identifying that genetics in your view will have little scope in Pakistan. This is not true, in fact genetics and all allied biomedical sciences, including the specialisms that you have mentioned all have great scope in Pakistan and in the world generally. There is huge research going on in all the above areas that attracts great funding for further opportunities.

Q2: Dear sir, I did BSCS in 2018, after that I wanted a good job according to my degree but after 2.8 years I could not achieve this. I need urgent base job or any success business. Kindly guide me about this. Thanks. (Tariq Khan, Taxila, Wah Cantt)

Ans: At times it takes a bit longer than you expect to get a job. Therefore, you need to keep on join and if you do not success and the best way is to take internship paid or unpaid that will help you to enter orgranisation to gain experience. May be one of the main reasons that people are not hiring because you do not have any previous job experience or training and an internship or training programme will help you to understand the workplace and you may be able to develop a CV with some relevant experience. This will ultimately boost your career opportunities.

Q3: Dear Mr Abidi, I finished college last year. I tried in various institutes but in the end I got admission in CS at Fast University. I have not been able to blend in so much and I also attended classes of industrial engineering in UET but that didn’t satisfy me as well. I am somewhat confused and therefore seek your guidance. Sir, this is my humble request that you give me an advice to the best of your knowledge. Looking forward to a positive response (Furqan Butt, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Furqan, I would recommend that you make up your mind and be serious about any of the areas that you have been given admission to pursue the degree programme. It is very common that one finds difficulties in initially adjusting himself in the new environment. However, both the areas computing science or industrial engineering are interesting and exciting in addition to being emerging areas. I’m quite confident that once you have done a semester or two you would be in a better position to understand what is going around you and you will be able to blend within your class, with your peers, and the opportunities associated with the subject that you take on. I think this will help you in your future endeavours and making a right decision.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).