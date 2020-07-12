Sasta Tandoor opens

LAHORE : Inaugurating a Sasta Tandoor shop in Misri Shah, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim said Prime Minister Imran Khan complained of rampant corruption, a troubled economy and an empty coffer as main hurdles to improving governance and performance but it seemed ironic and illogical when he chose accused as his cabinet ministers culprits who looted the country in the past governments.

The tandoor established by the JI’s sister charity Al-Khdimat Foundation will provide food to people at affordable rates.