close
Sun Jul 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2020

Sasta Tandoor opens

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2020

LAHORE : Inaugurating a Sasta Tandoor shop in Misri Shah, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim said Prime Minister Imran Khan complained of rampant corruption, a troubled economy and an empty coffer as main hurdles to improving governance and performance but it seemed ironic and illogical when he chose accused as his cabinet ministers culprits who looted the country in the past governments.

The tandoor established by the JI’s sister charity Al-Khdimat Foundation will provide food to people at affordable rates.

Latest News

More From Lahore