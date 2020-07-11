SI martyred, cop injured in attack on police van

TIMERGARA: A sub-inspector embraced martyrdom while another cop sustained injuries when unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on a police van at Ghanam Shah area in the limits of Munda Police Station in Lower Dir district late Thursday night, police sources said on Friday. The sources said the policemen were on a routine patrol when they were attacked by unidentified armed men in Ghanam Shah area. Sub-Inspector Naseer Khan was martyred on the spot while a cop, Altaf Hussain, sustained bullet injuries in the attack. The injured cop was rushed to the Timergara Teaching Hospital where he was stated to be out of danger. Meanwhile, funeral prayer of the martyred sub-inspector was offered at Khursheed Shaheed Police Lines in Balambat. District Police Officer Lower Dir Abdur Rashid Khan, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Wiqas Khan, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan and a large number of local people and police officials attended the funeral prayers.