ZA Bhutto MUET Campus, Khairpur: Misappropriation of Rs50 million alleged

SUKKUR: A misappropriation of Rs50 million was traced in the ZA Bhutto MUET Campus, Khairpur, following which the Anti-Corruption department has initiated an inquiry into the shady affair.

The News has learnt from sources that Zeeshan Memon, Deputy Director Finance, Shaheed ZA Bhutto, MUET Campus, Khairpur, while scrutinising the financial record of the Khairpur campus detected the misappropriation of Rs50 million. It was found that in 2014-15, then deputy director finance Waqas Channa allegedly transferred Rs 50 million in his personal account and father’s account the contingency amount of different departments of the MUET Campus, Khairpur. According to sources, Channa also withdrew Rs 34 million and then Rs 16 million through two cheques. The misappropriation was not traced until today, while Waqas Channa in 2019 got leave from the MUET Campus, Khairpur.

He was appointed as Director Finance Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur, by the search committee of the chief minister Sindh.Sources said following the disclosure, the chairman Anti-Corruption department, Sindh has initiated a probe into the affair.