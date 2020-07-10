Strategy for gradual reopening of SBBWU being mulled

PESHAWAR: In order to ensure gradual reopening of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University(SBBWU), a committee was formed on Thursday to work out a policy and submit its report to the syndicate next week.

The decision was taken at the online meeting, which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana. The meeting was aimed at devising a strategy for gradual reopening of the university in the light of the directives of Higher Education Commission.

The meeting discussed factors to be considered before taking final decision on gradual reopening the university. The factors included: the state of the epidemic in their region, the data on incidence of new cases and deaths in the region will be of major importance for taking the decision, since universities across the globe have tended to delay or defer the decision.

Second factor was the university’s own preparedness. The participants deliberated on retooling the infrastructure and policies to prepare campus for reopening. The committee also discussed the space constraints amid implementation of covid-19 SOPs especially with respect to social distancing, availability of required medical services both on and off campus, availability of essential supplies including testing kits, PPEs, sanitization systems, thermal surveillance cameras and a preparing a clear policy on reopening to be placed before the Syndicate for approval. The members were informed that the Higher Education Commission has shared the students’ groups and categories to be considered on priority basis while gradually reopening the university.