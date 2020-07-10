AVLC arrests three motorcycle thieves

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three suspected motorcycle thieves.

According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, the suspects were arrested during a raid conducted in Gadap Town for being involved in snatching and stealing motorcycles. One of the arrested suspects, Asif alias Aasi, was the son of a notorious car lifter, Abdul Majeed Lashari.

Two motorcycles, one kilogram of hashish and arms were recovered from their possession. Police said the suspects were habitual criminals. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.