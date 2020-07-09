close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
July 9, 2020

Inter-provincial gang of robbers arrested

July 9, 2020

SUKKUR: Khairpur police nabbed inter-provincial gang involved in house robberies. ASP City Saad Arshad while addressing a press conference said that SHO B-Section Maqsood Ali Qureshi and his team traced an inter-provincial gang of robbers stealing motorcycles, cash, jewellery and other valuables after holding the residents hostage. He said the police nabbed Sabir, Muzamil and Noor Hassan and recovered the stolen articles which would be handed over to the rightful owners. He said further investigations were underway and raids were being conducted to arrest the other members of the gang.

