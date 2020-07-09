Men found dead

close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

Karachi

The body of a man was found in the city on Wednesday. According to the Napier police station, the body of a man was found at a house located near Lea Market. Rescuers reached the property after neighbours informed them and transported the body, which is said to be four-day-old, to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 31-year-old Zubair, son of Hanif. The victim apparently ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

