Men found dead

The body of a man was found in the city on Wednesday. According to the Napier police station, the body of a man was found at a house located near Lea Market. Rescuers reached the property after neighbours informed them and transported the body, which is said to be four-day-old, to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 31-year-old Zubair, son of Hanif. The victim apparently ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.