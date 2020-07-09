‘Rains become a source of tormenting Karachiites due to Sindh govt’s incompetence’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders said on Wednesday that Karachi residents had been suffering immense troubles during the ongoing spell of rains due to the “corrupt and inefficient provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party”.

PTI parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and Baitul Mal Sindh president Hunaid Lakhani addressed a press conference at Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat, where they said that the monsoon rains were considered as a blessing, but “the corrupt PPP rulers of Sindh” had made them a source of tormenting Karachi’s residents.

“In a rain of one hour, more than six people lost their lives,” Sheikh said. “The World Bank had given money to clean gutters of Karachi, but no one knows where these funds went. The gutters are overflowing in almost every locality of the megacity.” He said the PTI lawmakers elected from Karachi had been protesting against the K-Electric (KE) over unannounced loadshedding and overbilling.

“In 2009, it was the PPP’s government that had inked a deal of giving the KESC to the Abraaj Group till 2023, and the Karachiites are paying the price of this shoddy and murky deal,” said the PTI leader.

He said the KE was extorting money from the citizens of Karachi under different pretexts. “But the PTI will not allow the owners of the KE to flee and will also make them accountable before the public.”