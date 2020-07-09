Pakistan-born Australian singer achieves new heights

LAHORE:Mahmood Khan, the Pakistan-born Australian singer and musician, continues to rock the world and achieve new heights as his album with Willoughby Symphony Orchestra made its debut on the Billboard Classical crossover charts at number 7.

The Willoughby Symphony has become Australia's most revered orchestra after achieving unprecedented success by going number 1 on Itunes charts in seven countries i.e. the UK, US, Australia, France, Mexico, Turkey and Switzerland. The album is composed and produced by Mahmood Khan, arranged by Doug Emery and David Griffin and conducted by David Griffin. There is a song on the album dedicated to indigenous Australia. It's named after Jagamarra, an aboriginal man Mahmood befriended during his travel across Australia. This year has been great for Mahmood Khan's musical works. His song Merry Go Round went to number 1 on Itunes Australia and stayed in the AIR charts for several weeks - currently at number 3.

The run started with the song 'Runaway', which peaked at number 4 in Australia. 'One line down' also climbed to the top of the charts in Australia and the US. His album 'Tere Baghair' became the first foreign-language album to go number 1 in Australia and US and single 'Ginoo,’ produced by Gary Grant cracked the Billboard charts and peaked at number 2. In 2009, his song 'Like the River,' recorded live at Sydney Opera House went to number 1 on the Aria charts making him the first Asian artist to top the Australian mainstream charts. Mahmood credits his success to the folks at the Australian community TV and radio. “Working with Mahmood has been a unique experience. The success of the record is proof of his ability to tap into spirituality and emotion that lacks a lot in today's music,” said arranger Doug Emery, who has worked with Barry Gibb, Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Chayanne. “Mahmood's music is full of positivity and I loved the opportunity to both arrange and orchestrate many of the songs we performed.” said David Griffin.