Smart lockdown in 7 more areas

The district administration has decided to seal seven more areas in Lahore under the government’s smart lockdown policy to tackle the rising cases of COVID-19.

The district administration has decided to seal more coronavirus hotspots in Lahore to prevent further spread of the virus. The areas that will be sealed after 12.00AM on Wednesday night include Wapda Town, EME, Green Town and Chungi Amar Sadhu Main Bazar. There will be a selective lockdown at Johar Town and Township. A-2 Block in Township and Johar Town C Block will be put under strict lockdown. These would be restricted movement in these areas for a week and the grocery shops, medical stores and milk shops will remain open in there.