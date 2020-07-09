close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

Internet facility for Upper Chitral demanded

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

CHITRAL: The participants of a meeting on Wednesday asked the relevant authorities to take steps for the provision of internet facility in Mastuj Khas in Upper Chitral so the students could avail online classes in the area.

The meeting was chaired by Shahzada Sikanderul Mulk and attended by Khalid Hussain Taj advocate, Fateh Ahmad Shah, Mohsin Shahdab and a large number of male and female students. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that fiber optic line had already been laid down and other requirements had been completed but still the relevant authorities were applying delaying tactics to provide the facility. They said that students of the area were facing great hardships due to non-availability of internet facility and their precious was being wasted.

The participants urged the authorities concerned to take practical measures for the provision of internet facility in Mastuj Khas and adjoining areas so the students could avail online classes.

