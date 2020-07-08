PSP to contest GB polls

The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has decided to fully participate in the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly elections to be held in August this year.

The decision was announced by Chairman PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal at a joint meeting of the Central Executive Committee, the National Council and the Gilgit-Baltistan Council held at the Pakistan House Karachi. The meeting discussed and finalised the preparations for the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. On the occasion, Kamal said that the PSP believed in making the people rulers.

“If the people of Gilgit-Baltistan vote for the PSP, we will take the rule, resources and authority from the Chief Minister’s House to every single street in Gilgit-Baltistan. For the resolution of issues, one needs a character, not authority.”