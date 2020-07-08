PSP to contest GB polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has decided to fully participate in the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly elections to be held in August this year.
The decision was announced by Chairman PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal at a joint meeting of the Central Executive Committee, the National Council and the Gilgit-Baltistan Council held at the Pakistan House Karachi. The meeting discussed and finalised the preparations for the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. On the occasion, Kamal said that the PSP believed in making the people rulers.
“If the people of Gilgit-Baltistan vote for the PSP, we will take the rule, resources and authority from the Chief Minister’s House to every single street in Gilgit-Baltistan. For the resolution of issues, one needs a character, not authority.”