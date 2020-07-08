tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
World Population Day is observed every year on July 11 to create awareness among the people regarding global population issues, especially those faced by third world countries. This year the UNFPA's goal on World Population Day 2020 is to raise awareness of women's needs for sexual and reproductive health and vulnerabilities during the pandemic.
In Pakistan, it is time that new reforms are introduced for family planning and awareness.
Abdul Khalique
Karachi