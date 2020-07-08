close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 8, 2020

Population day

Newspost

 
July 8, 2020

World Population Day is observed every year on July 11 to create awareness among the people regarding global population issues, especially those faced by third world countries. This year the UNFPA's goal on World Population Day 2020 is to raise awareness of women's needs for sexual and reproductive health and vulnerabilities during the pandemic.

In Pakistan, it is time that new reforms are introduced for family planning and awareness.

Abdul Khalique

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost