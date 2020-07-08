Govt using accountability for victimisation: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has lamented that PTI government has been using the accountability process as a tool of political victimisation, exposing all its claims of strengthening the anti-corruption regime and recovering plundered public money after coming to power, a mere lie to befool the voters.

Addressing meetings with the party delegations at Mansoora here on Tuesday, he criticised the government for allowing the KE to increase the rate of electricity ignoring the fact that millions of people had become jobless or suffered huge losses due to coronavirus. He expressed sorrow that the PTI government left no stone unturned to make the life of people miserable after coming to power. He alleged the rulers had completely surrendered to IMF and destroyed the economy. He also expressed grave concern over the atrocities being committed in Kashmir and Palestine, saying the silence of the international community on the crimes against humanity in held areas was criminal. Earlier, the JI CEC in a resolution passed in its meeting had warned that Prime Minister Iman Khan would be held fully responsible in case the democratic system collapsed due to his mindless policies. The JI CEC demanded the government announce opening of Madaris and educational institutions as their closure for indefinite period brought irreparable loss the education of millions of students.