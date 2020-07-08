close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 8, 2020

Wake up?

Newspost

 
July 8, 2020

The stories that things are not alright inside the PTI are shocking. Although it is agreed that the PTI has failed to fulfill almost all the promises made during the election campaign, yet it is disturbing to hear of the rifts within the PTI rank and file. This may finish PTi root and branch. The saddest part of the current rising political temperature is the attitude of various ministers. They are undermining their own as well as public interest. Imran Khan must come out of myopia he is suffering from and face the reality, lest its too late for him. A welfare state, once his dream, needs full and dedicated input from present ruling leadership.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost