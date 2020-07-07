Govt misleading world on COVID-19 position: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday called Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed with him political situation in the country.

In a telephonic conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government was deliberately testing the COVID-19 in lesser numbers and trying to mislead the world by hiding the factual statistics from the international community.” The federal government has also forgotten the issue of locusts,” he said.

The PPP Chairman PPP also discussed the anti-people budget. Maulana Fazlur Rehman invited PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to attend the All Parties Conference to be held in Sindh.

The APC will be held on July 9 in Sindh under the auspices of JUI. Apart from this, an important video link meeting was also held at the Bilawal House, Lahore under the chairmanship of PPP chairman. While, addressing the meeting, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the party leaders that in order to convey the correct facts to the people, it was necessary to present the position of the PPP in a polite manner.

He said the baseless allegations of corruption against the PPP should be answered bluntly as the PPP leaders have never been found guilty of corruption and have been honorably acquitted of all charges while the leaders of other political parties have been found guilty of corruption. The PPP chairman condemned the firing on journalists protesting against the closure of Channel 24 and said that Pemra security personnel had proved by firingon journalists what their policy was regarding free media.

The PTI government is restricting the airing of the independent anchors with independent views. The PTI government's attempt to make the COVID-19 non-issue should be thwarted, said the PPP chairman adding that the statistics and facts testify that the performance of the PPP government has been much better than other governments so the party leaders should highlight the achievements of the PPP governments in the media.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the hope that the anchors should show impartiality and bring the position of all parties to the fore. In the video link meeting, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Aitzaz Ahsan, Senator Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Saleem Mandviwala, Shazia Murree, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Nafisa Shah, Palwasha Khan, Rubina Khalid, Shehla Raza, Sharmila Farooqi, Nawab Yousuf Talpur, Nawab Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Zaman Qureshi, Barrister Amir Hassan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Ali Haider Gilani, Asghar Nadeem Kaira, Raja Khurram Pervez, Nabil Gabol, Saeed Ghani, Nisar Khoru, Latif Akbar, Nasir Shah, Owais Shah, Imtiaz Sheikh, Aajez Dhamra, Qadir Patel, Chaudhry Munawar Anjum, Murtaza Wahab, Timur Talpur, Dr Shazia Sobia, Sehar Kamran, Faisal Karim Kundi, Jam Ikram Dharijo, Sadia Danish, Sarbland Jogzai, Javed Ayub, Naz Baloch, Ismail Rahu, Sohail Sial, Gyan Chand, Nazir Dhoki and others were present in the video link meeting.