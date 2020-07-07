55 robberies in a day in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi:Citizens deprived of millions of worth valuables, gold ornaments, motorcycles and vehicles in 52 Robberies in different precincts of Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, a citizen was injured on resistance with the robbers. In the limits of Racecourse Police station, Kamran was deprived of Mehran Car, in the limits of Sadiqabad Police station , Junaid was deprived of Rs2.7 million on account purchasing a car, while in the area of Kallar Sayedan Police station, the thieves took away 50 goats of Suleiman, police registered separate cases against the culprits.

Police registered cases on cheque dishonour of worth Rs27 million. Meanwhile, two youths were reportedly killed in two incidents in the limits of Naseerabad Police station, as per details, unidentified persons killed a youth by strangulated throat with rope. While in the limits of Gujar Khan Police station, youth was killed by his friend following some dispute among friends. Zameer informed Gujar Khan Police station that his son Ibrahim got some differences with his friend Adnan and left home. Following some time, Adnan came back with aides and opened firing at his son.

motorcycles recovered: Koral Police have arrested two bike lifters and recovered four stolen bikes from them, a police spokesman said. He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against auto-thieves and car-lifters. Following his directions, SP (Rural-Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted police''s team under the supervision of DSP Qasim Naizi including SHO Koral police station Inspector Asjad Mehmood. This team arrested two bike lifters identified as Zahid and Waqas, and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to lift these motorcycles from various areas of twin cities.

They have already remained jail birds and cases have been registered against the nabbed persons. Further investigation is underway from them.

narcotics: Crime Investing Agency (CIA) of capital police have thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to down parts of the country and arrested two persons in possession of cache of drugs, a police spokesman said. He said a CIA police team nabbed two drug pushers from Chungi no. 26 and Tarnol railway crossing during checking and recovered 5 kilogram hashish from them.