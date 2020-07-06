Dacoits on the rampage in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits looted cash, cellphones and other valuables in 29 incidents here on Sunday. The armed men snatched cash and a cell phone from Ejaz, in Garjakh looted cash from Mehboob, in Sadar Kamoki bandits took away cash and gold ornaments from Mubeen, and in Fattumand Ejaz was deprived of cash. In Nowshera Virkan, two dacoits snatched Rs 80,000, three cell phones and gold chain from Mudassar, in Sadar police station limit armed men intercepted Jamshed and looted Rs 25,000 and a cell phone. In Sadar Wazirabad area, dacoits took away cash from Asif and in Cantt area the bandits took away a bike of Musa. In Sadar police station limit, bandits looted cash and a cell phone from Asif and in Cantt area, Muhammad Ali was deprived of Rs 30,000 and a motorcycle on gun point. In Gakhar Mandi, three armed men snatched cash from Tayyab, in Ferozwala Imran was deprived of Rs 37,000 and a cell phone on gun point. In Tatlewali, bandits snatched Rs 40,000 and a cell phone from Faraz Ahmed, in Gakhar Mandi three armed men entered the house of Munir and looted cash and other valuables. In Kot Ladha police station limits, dacoits took away Rs 55,000, gold ornaments and cell phones from Hassan Farooq and in Nowshera Virkan while armed men looted cash from Arbab. The thieves took away valuables from the houses and shops of Ghulam Mustafa, Meharban, Abdul Hayye, Rizwan, Munir, Nazir, Farooq, Abdul Karim and Muhayuddin while cars of Feroz, Iftikhar, Husnain and motorcycles of Javed and Abdul Haye were stolen from different places.