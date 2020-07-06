Folk singer Talib Pallari dies

SUKKUR: A folk singer Talib Pallari, renowned as a singer of Kohistan, has died. Reports said that Talib Pallari died in Kohistan after protracted illness. Talib Pallari not only sung his traditional songs in Sindh and Pakistan but also in different countries, including US and Dubai. He was known as the singer of “Pain of Separation”. Reports said that the Culture Department, Sindh, did not provide him medical facilities.