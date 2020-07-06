close
Mon Jul 06, 2020
New head for Jirga named

National

PESHAWAR: Maj-Gen (retd) Askari Raza Malik has been named the new president of the Imamia Jirga, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

A press release issued here on Sunday said he replaced Syed Fazil Shah Rizvi sahib who had passed away last month at the age of 97 after heading this non-political forum for maintaining sectarian harmony for a long time.

It said Askari Raza Malik sahib has closely worked with late Syed Fazal Ali Shah Rizvi sahib and like his predecessor, his family, too, had Kashmiri background with great services to the community. The communication said the new head of the Imamia Jirga served the Pakistan Army for a long time. He attended courses at the Quetta Staff College and remained the member of the faculty of the college as well. It said the Imamia Jirga chief is a good author and has to his credit books and publications. He will assume his responsibilities after returning from Karachi.

