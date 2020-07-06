‘PM Tiger Force performing philanthropic role to control corona’

FAISALABAD: An awareness seminar for the volunteers of the Prime Minister Tiger Force was organised by the district administration at the Iqbal Auditorium of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was chief guest on the occasion. Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, MPA Firdous Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Afifa Shajia, District Secretary Good Governance Major Abdul Rahman Rana, Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari and others attended the function.

During the seminar, identity T-shirts and caps were also distributed among the Tiger Force volunteers with the cooperation of local industrialists. Addressing the seminar, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that Tiger Force was being organised at tehsil, union councils and police station level as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In this regard, the energies of the volunteers who were committed and willing to provide welfare services would be fully utilised, which was helping to create awareness about the implementation of coronavirus prevention and precautions. He said that the government was working for the prevention of coronavirus and other public welfare activities, which would be strengthened.