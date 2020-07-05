Zardari to be indicted in Park Lane case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court has decided to indict former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case tomorrow (Monday). The court has decided to frame charges against Asif Ali Zardari via video link at hospital or his residence in case of his ill health. Registrar of the accountability court has written a letter to the NAB, Karachi for finalisation of arrangements for Asif Zardari’s indictment. The court has directed Karachi NAB to ensure presence of the PPP leader on the video link at his home or hospital in case of his ill health. The court has also directed NAB to ensure presence of other accused along with Zardari and take all necessary steps for their indictment. The court in its letter said that the Karachi NAB should make arrangements for indictment of Anwar Majeed, Farooq Abdullah and other accused.