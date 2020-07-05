SPO to arrange hand-washing stations for JPMC

The Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO) and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate and coordinate efforts and resources to support the current COVID-19 pandemic response.

Under this MoU, the SPO with the financial assistance of Water Aid will construct one permanent toilet and place three portable hand-washing stations, each equipped with liquid soap, in the JPMC’s emergency ward, coronavirus centre, and the eye ward.

“The SPO will also continue to contribute to the ongoing initiatives of the JPMC related to the pandemic response,” said SPO Regional Coordinator Pirbhu Lal Satyani.

Satyani and JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali were present at the signing event.