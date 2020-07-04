Pakistani girl honoured with Diana Award

LAHORE:Raina Khan, 18, is the first ever Pakistani girl honoured with The Diana Award for bringing a sustainable positive change in the lives of the poor, especially women in Pakistan.

The Diana Award was established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award is given

out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

Raina Khan has established a milestone in the country by the name of Society For International Education, which is based in Lahore.

At the age of just 18, Raina Khan has already been voted as one of the 50 most influential women in Pakistan thanks to her efforts in female empowerment, health and hygiene, free education and social entrepreneurship.

As founder and CEO of the ‘Zenana Foundation’, a youth non-profit, Raina has worked with hundreds of fund-raisers and volunteers around the globe to set up free schools, start a skills training programme for women and build an online marketplace for trainees to sell sustainable garments.